Paddy Casey to play at Killashee next week, in support of Peter McVerry Trust

Local music favourite Paddy Casey and glamorous singer Angel will play at Killashee House Hotel next Thursday, December 5 at an event in aid of the Peter McVerry Trust.

They will be joined by celebrity Kathryn Thomas (above) who will be MC for the event.

The event has been very generously supported by local businesses in Kildare who have donated generous raffle prizes.

An auction on the night will see items like tickets for Dancing with the Stars and the IFTA’s up for grabs along with signed sports jerseys and tickets, tours of stables, pieces of art, racing packages and hotel stays.

All money raised goes to homeless services in Kildare and there are a limited number of tickets still available on Eventbrite. Still not too late to make this a really good Christmas night.