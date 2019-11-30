Kildare Gardai seize cars with no L plates or learner drivers unaccompanied by qualified motorists

Members of the Roads Policing Unit Naas conducted a series of intensive Multiagency Checkpoints in North Kildare in Thursday.

Assistance on these Checkpoints was provided by the Road Safety Authority, Customs, Excise and Revenue.

A total of 6 offences were detected by the RSA for defects on HGV's.

Two HGVs were detained for no rear lights and bald tyres.

Customs officials dipped 110 vehicles for Green diesel. 1 Vehicle was impounded for a VRT offences. A Vehicle which had 3200 Cigarettes and 200 Grams of Tobacco Concealed with No Revenue Paid was also detained - Cigarettes /Tobacco Seized.

An Garda Siochana Seized 10 Vehicles under S 41 RTA for No Insurance - Tax – NCT and Unaccompanied L- Permit Holders.

2 Persons arrested for Drug Driving.

20 FCPN’s were issued for various offences under The Road Traffic Act and Lifesaver Offences.

A further 50 offences which will result in Court proceedings.



An Garda Siochana would like to thank the public for its assistance during this operation