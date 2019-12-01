All things interior with Louise

Fabulous Festive Wreaths

Some of us are full speed ahead with Christmas decorating whilst others want to hide their head in the side, so this week I thought I would ease us into Christmas decorating by starting with some fabulous festive wreaths. A door wreath is a fantastic way to add some Christmas cheer to your décor and are key to giving guests a good first impression.

Traditionally advent and Christmas wreaths are constructed from evergreens to represent everlasting life brought through Jesus and the circular shape of the wreath represents God, with no beginning and no end hung on our doors as a welcome symbol. Hanging a wreath on your door was traditionally an invitation for Christ to come into our home. Today door wreaths represent an extended invitation as we invite all our friends and family to share the Christmas season with us.

Festive wreaths have multiple uses as they can not only be used to decorate your hall door, but can also be hung over a mantle piece, inside a mirror, as a table centre piece or hung in windows. A Christmas wreath is the perfect decorative feature to start decorating this Christmas. There are lots of different styles to suit all tastes and budgets and remember you can also make your own. Whether your style is traditional or elegantly contemporary, here are a few of my favourites, all sourced locally in Co Kildare.

Silver Dollar Wreath (feature photo) A stunning and modern Christmas wreath, the Silver Dollar Wreath from Meadows and Byrne will set an elegant and stylish tone to your home décor this festive season. Dimensions: 26 inches and priced at €39.95.

Pre Lit Circle Wire Wreath (above) This delicate circular wreath from Marks and Spencers is right on trend. The delicate pre-lit circle wreath has a bit of an industrial twist, perfect for bringing a festive touch to your walls this Christmas. Batteries are included. Width 33cm and costs €20.

Champagne Lit Wreath (above) Welcome your guests in style this Christmas with the Champagne Gold Lit wreath from Meadows and Byrne. Dotted with white LED lights this wreath is a luxurious and stylish Christmas piece. This indoor wreath would look fantastic over your mantle or console table. It’s 120cm wide and takes 3 x D batteries and is priced at €79.95.

Luxury Festive Wreath (above) The luxury Festive Wreath from Carraig Donn will last for several months and looks great on your front door or garden table. This opulent festive baubles and stars Christmas wreath features red and bronze coloured baubles set amongst pinecones, artificial berries and fir sprigs and cream coloured stars for a rich, timeless traditional Christmas look. Dimensions 24” and costs €69.95.

Light up Golden Leaves (above) Stunning 18” light up golden leaves wreath from Marks and Spencers costs €34. The festive accessory is trimmed with glitter and metallic leaves and small pinecone detailing.

Paul Costelloe Living Gold Wreath (above) This wreath from Paul Costelloe living is an opulent take on a classic. Created with faux foliage, pine cones and shimmering gold accents, it is sure to add a touch of class to your front door this Christmas. Available exclusively for Dunnes Stores. Dimensions 50cm and priced at €50.

Pre-lit Glitter Bristle Wreath (above)For grey lovers, this metallic glitter and light combo gives a contemporary edge to your entrance this Christmas. It’s 16” bristle wreath brings a sparkling finish and costs just €34 from Marks and Spencers.

So with all these beautiful wreaths locally sourced your certainly spoilt for choice this Christmas. Remember if there is any topic you would like me to cover in my column then please drop me an email with your suggestions.

Many thanks, Louise. info@aspiredesign.ie or phone 045 982 265 / 086 399 9926 - winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown.