Traffic slow on M7 (Naas to Kill) and M4 (Maynooth to Leixlip junction)

It's a mostly dry but cold start to the day with road temperatures below zero in parts.

AA Roadwatch remind there are icy patches in sheltered areas and on secondary routes so keep well back from the vehicle in front!

It's busy on the M7 northbound from before J9 Naas North towards J7 Kill.

The M4 is slow eastbound from before J7 Maynooth heading towards J5 Leixlip.