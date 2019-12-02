Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 2 December, 2019

The death has occurred of Joseph Patrick McElroy

The Grove, Liffey Hall, Newbridge, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare



McELROY Joseph Patrick (The Grove, Liffey Hall, Newbridge and late of Ballyfair, The Curragh, Co. Kildare) - November 28th, 2019 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital with his loving family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maggy, children Amy, Ben and Grace, sons-in-law Dermot and Matt, grandchildren Elsa, Alannah, Edith, Toby, Heidi and Mercer, brothers Seán and Gerard, sisters Ann and Vera, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Con.

Now at Peace

Reposing at his residence on Monday, December 2nd from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Cathedral, Kildare Town for 12 o'clock Service. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Parkinson's Association of Ireland - East Midlands Branch. (https://www.parkinsons.ie/donate) Donations box in the Cathedral.

House Private on Tuesday morning please.

The death has occurred of Kenneth Dunne

Kildare



29th November in the wonderful care of St. Brigid's Hospice.

Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, sons Nigel, Roger, Colin, daughters-in-law Isobel, Ruth, Ann, grandchildren Jeffrey, Andrew, Niall, Nicole, Mark, Nicholas.

Funeral service in St. Brigid's Cathedral, Kildare on Monday, 2nd December, at 11:30 am followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

No flowers at Kenneth's request, donations in lieu to The Friends of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh, Co. Kildare.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Rochfort

Connaught St., Kilcock, Kildare



Rochfort, James (Jim), Connaught St., Kilcock, Co. Kildare, November 30th 2019, peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Andree and Genevieve, sons James and Julian, daughter in law Angela, Julian's partner Liz, sons in law Michael and David, brother Tom, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friend.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock, on Sunday from 4-6pm and on Monday from 3pm, followed by removal at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock, at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) KILDUFF (née McGarr)

Our Lady's Place, Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Jigginstown, Caragh Road, Naas. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Alice and Patricia, son Lawrence, daughter-in-law Jacqueline, sons-in-law Jack and Christy, grandchildren Richard, Marion, Patricia, Paul, Jacqueline and Diane, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Sunday from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 9.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.

"May She Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Michael Fitzpatrick

Maryville, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Rowanville. Peacefully at Lourdesville Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Breda and father of the late John. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Carmel, Rose and Betty, brother Tom, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael rest in peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare town from 5pm on Monday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare town for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare town. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "the Friends of Naas General Hospital. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Mary BROPHY (née Dunne)

Sarto Park, Naas, Kildare



Beloved wife of Michael (Beaver) and mother of Dominic, Julie, Sinéad and Laura. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Sabrina, Steven, Lauren, Aoife and Joey, great-grandchildren David and Chloe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) WALSH

Caragh, Kildare / Carlow Town, Carlow



Retired member of An Garda Síochána, formerly of St. Killian's Crescent, Carlow Town. Beloved husband of Moira and father of Denise, Ian, Karl and Laura. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brothers Willie, Jimmy, Ned, Matthew and Brendan, daughter-in-law Pamela, son-in-law Carl, grandchildren Connor, Mac and James, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.





Funeral Arrangements Later