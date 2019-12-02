Pick your own charitable Christmas Tree in Kildare

Choose your own Christmas Tree - in aid of the KWWSPCA and My Lovely Horse Rescue each weekend in December from 10am to 4pm at Moone Christmas Tree Farm.

Follow the signs from Moone and Timolin to find the farm which has teamed up with the two animal charities this Christmas.

Other fundraising events include The KWWSPCA Twelve Days of Christmas Raffle.

For the twelve days of Christmas, starting on December 12, two prizes will be won each day. Lines are €5 and are limited to just 400 lines, so there is a very good chance that to win one of the fantastic prizes.

Also any volunteers willing to sell some lines can contact Elaine on 085 1000783.

Lastly a Charity Sound Bath in aid of the KWWSPCA will be held on Saturday, 7 December 7.30 pm - 9 pm in Studio 3, Naas.

Treat yourself to a relaxing sound bath with the healing sounds of Tibetan and crystal singing bowls, gongs, chimes and more