Additional late night Christmas and New Year train services announced for Kildare

As the busy Christmas season approaches, Irish Rail has this week launched its late night train services for commuter lines including Kildare and Maynooth.

According to Irish Rail, Christmas late-night services will operate on Fridays and Saturdays with specific dates being December 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21.

In addition, fares will be charged at normal rates, meaning customers can use Leapcard and buy cash fares for the best value Christmas travel options.

Weekly, monthly and annual season tickets are valid on late night services, so season ticket holders will be able to use the late-night services at no extra charge.

For Maynooth commuters the new late-night times are 12.20am and 01.55am from Maynooth to its destination at Pearse Street Station in Dublin.

Meanwhile late-night services will include 11.50pm and 01.50am from Dublin Pearse Street serving Tara Street, Connolly Station, Drumcondra and all stations from Park West Cherry Orchard to Kildare.

On Christmas Eve the regular Intercity timetable will be available until 9pm with a few alterations and commuter services running on a Saturday timetable. No service will operate across the network on Christmas Day 25 December and St Stephen’s Day 26 December, with normal services to resume on December 27 to 31 December.

On New Year’s Eve 31 December regular Intercity timetable will be available until 9pm with a few alterations and commuter services will operate on a Saturday timetable.

On New Year’s Day DART and Commuter services will operate on a Sunday timetable, while Intercity services will operate on a weekday timetable with a few alterations.

For more information on timetables visit www.irishrail.ie