Pride of Place awards nod for Athy estate

The Ardrew Meadows estate in Kildare was honoured at the all-Ireland 2019 Pride of Place Awards held in Kilkenny on Saturday evening.

The Athy housing development took stop spot in the best Housing Estates category, edging competition from Meadowlands, Dún Laoghaire and the Whitestown Estate, Fingal.

Elsewhere, the Zero Waste Community Garden in Kildare came runner up in the Creative Place Initiative category.

The judges said Ardrew Meadows stood out.

“Individual houses, apartments and public open spaces are maintained by the residents to an exceptionally high standard in this estate. Remediation of a local black spot was a particular highlight on the day of the judges’ visit. Great emphasis is placed on integration, diversity training and social inclusion and this is important in view of the multi-cultural make-up of

the residents. A newsletter is circulated to all residents and at the heart of it is a wonderful Residents Committee pulling it all together.”



Nine hundred representatives from counties across Ireland gathered in the Lyrath Estate Hotel for the awards, hosted by Kilkenny County Council.

Sponsored by IPB, the Pride of Place competition was initiated 18 years ago though a Co-operation Ireland programme to acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and those involved in local community development.

It has grown into the largest competition recognising community development achievements on the island of Ireland.