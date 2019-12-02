Cold with icy patches and frost for Co Kildare tonight

It's set to be cold and dry this evening and overnight with a mix of cloud and clear spells in light south to southwest or variable breezes.

Some mist and fog patches will form overnight with Lows of -2 to +1 Celsius with a widespread frost and some icy patches on untreated surfaces, according to forecasters at Met Eireann.

"Frost, ice and any fog will clear on Tuesday morning to give another dry day with some sunny periods. Afternoon highs of 7 to 9 Celsius in light southerly breezes, which will increase moderate during the day,"they said.

Increasing amounts of cloud across the country on Tuesday night with patchy rain and drizzle developing in the southwest and west with the odd light shower possible elsewhere.

Much of the country will remain frost-free with minimum temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees generally but milder in coastal areas. Moderate, locally fresh southerly winds.

Overview: High pressure looks set to decline with a return to unsettled weather conditions expected later this week.