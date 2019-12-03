Traffic update: usual slow spots on M4

It’s slowest on the N7 northbound from J8 Johnstown to J6 Castlewarden and then it's busy through to Newlands Cross.

Eastbound traffic on the M4 is busy from J7 Kill to past J5 Leixlip. Further in, inbound on the N4 is from J3 Lucan to the M50.

There’s been a collision in Clondalkin, near the roundabout where the Fonthill Rd meets the New Nangor Rd. Heavy traffic has built up in the area.

AA Roadwatch reports that roads are generally dry across the country, but it’s another cold start to the day so watch out for frost and ice in parts.

Temperatures are lowest in Leinster and Munster this morning.