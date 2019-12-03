Kildare names on tax defaulters list

There are two Kildare entries on the latest tax defaulter’s list as having made settlements with Revenue.

The details relate to the third quarter of the year.

Daniel Curtis of Churchtown, Athy, listed as being a company director, has paid €113,469.85, which is made up of €69,503.09 in tax, €23,115 in interest and €20,850 in penalties.

And Kilcloon Catering Company of Unit 4, Glenroyal Business Centre, Maynooth, a franchised sandwich bar operator who has made a €72,804 settlement with Revenue. That consists of €46,827 in tax, €11,929 in interest and €14,048 in penalties.

Two Kildare people were fined for failing to lodge income tax returns.

Matthew Bracken of 157, Elton Court, Leixlip, whose occupation is listed as joinery installation who was fined €4,000.

And John Shaughnessy of 71, Jigginstown Park, Naas, an electrician, who was fined €5,000.

Finally, LDYK Trading Ltd, a retailer of Quick Pick, Main Street, Robertstown was fined €632.50 for failing to hold a current liquor license.