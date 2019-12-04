Art in support of animal charity tonight

If you fancy a very sociable night out, with some fab art on display, to admire or to purchase, Ballymore Eustace Art Group will host their annual art exhibition in the Back Bar at the Ballymore Inn.

A percentage of sales, along with proceeds from a mega fundraising raffle, will be donated to the KWWSPCA Animal Shelter at Athgarvan, with special guest Tracy Piggott also in attendance.

"Unfortunately some animals are often neglected and abused" said Aileen Sexton Murphy, a member of BME Art Group.

"Pets become too much trouble or the novelty just wears off. These poor animals can't speak up or look after themselves but thankfully there are some amazing people like the KWWSPCA who rescue and care for them. These people are all volunteers who give their time and effort so funding is vital. We are delighted to support this very worthy cause tonight at the Ballymore Inn.

"Please come along and buy a raffle ticket for some lovely prizes or you might find that special Christmas gift too! All proceeds from the raffle and commission from all sales will go to the charity. All support greatly appreciated, thank you."

This intricate piece made from wire was designed by local art group member, Marzena Jurek, and donated to the KWWSPCA

Aileen also acknowledged Georgina and Barry O'Sullivan and staff, for their generous hosting of the event yet again.

Wednesday, December 4 at the Ballymore Inn Back Bar, from 8pm.