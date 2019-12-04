Pictures of Kildare's Trevor Deely to appear on backpacks

Delivery riders Deliveroo has partnered with the National Missing Persons Helpline in a bid to raise awareness of missing people in Ireland.

The partnership, launched today on National Missing Persons Day, will initially feature images of four missing people on Deliveroo riders’ food bags to raise awareness of these specific cases.

These missing persons include Trevor Deely, from Naas who was last seen on Baggot Street in Dublin city before he disappeared at the age of 22 in December 2000. He will be missing 19 years on December 8, 2019.

Trevor’s sister Pamela said last year that the family still needs help in finding out what happened to Trevor.

“We still need the people of Naas, Kildare and beyond to know that we will never give up looking and trying to find Trevor.

“We have had no new leads since August 2017 and his case is still open. We will follow up on any lead or any clue given.”

The Bring Them Home campaign will see a total of 100 Deliveroo riders carrying mobile billboards with images of missing people and the helpline contact details on their backpacks during the month of December.

According to the National Missing Persons Helpline, the average number of missing persons reports received each year is 8,700, with over 90 people still missing at the end of each year.