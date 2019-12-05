Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, December 5, 2019

Thomas Howlin – Maynooth, Kildare / Kilmore Quay, Wexford

December 3 2019, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Elaine, sons Noah and Ben, mother Rene, father Kevin, sisters Julie and Amy, mother-in-law Maisie, father-in-law Pat, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for 2pm funeral service. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. House private on Friday please.

Dennis Lane – Kilpatrick, Carbury

November 30 2019, Unexpectedly at home, father of the late Penny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Christine. Sadly missed by his children Andrew and Amanda, grandchildren, sister, sister-in-law Rose, brothers-in-law John, Patrick, Eugene, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday (5th Dec) from 6 - 8pm. Cremation to take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Friday (6th Dec) at 1pm. Family Flowers Only Please.

Michael McGrath – Cadamstown, Broadford / Conna, Cork

December 3 2019, Peacefully, at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, surrounded by his loving family; Michael, beloved husband of Nora (Harney) and dear father of Michael, Carol and Emer. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren Ciarán, Lucy, Andrew, Ronan, Shay and Fiachra, daughter-in-law Susan, son-in-law Tomás, sister Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at William Ryan & Sons' Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23XC90), on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, Broadford followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Joan Moore (née Comyn) – Rostellan, Craddockstown, Naas / Ballysax

December 4 2019, peacefully in her 92nd year, in the loving care of the staff of Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane, beloved wife of the late Dan, deeply regretted by her loving family Arthur, Pamela and Jonathan, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft (eircode R56 YY43) on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.