Gardai appeal after €20,000 worth of goods stolen from Boots in Maynooth

Kildare gardai are appealing for information after €20,000 worth of goods was stolen from a business in Maynooth at 4am yesterday morning, Wednesday, December 4.

According to gardai two hooded men, dressed in black and wearing gloves, cut the security wire at the back of the Carton Shopping Centre and gained access to Boots.

They managed to steal thousands of euro worth of high end fragrances within ten minutes of gaining entry to the premises.

Contact Maynooth Gardai with any information on 01 629 2380