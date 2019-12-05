Bus Eireann announce Christmas and New Year service changes

Bus Éireann has announced timetables for the Christmas and New Year period, with some extra services over the festive season.

Buses will run every day across the Christmas holiday period - apart from December 25 - with services operating standard timetables with some slight exceptions.

Apart from the following exceptions all departures up to 2100 will operate to a normal timetable on December 24th:

•

Route X1 - 1945 Belfast-Dublin

•

Route 2 - 2100 Dublin Airport-Wexford; 1830 & 2030 Wexford-Dublin Airport

•

Route 4 - 2000 Waterford-Dublin

•

Route 23 - 2000 Dublin-Sligo

•

Route 32 - 2045 Dublin-Letterkenny; 1945 Letterkenny-Dublin

•

Route 100X - 2030 Dundalk-Dublin

•

Route 871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London.

SEE ALSO: IFA and farmers block major Aldi distribution centre

With the following exceptions there will be no departures on any service after 2100 on December 24.

•

Route 4 - 2200 Dublin Airport-Waterford

•

Route 30 - 2130 Dublin-Donegal

•

Route 100X - 2140 Dublin-Dundalk

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

On December 26, all services will operate to a Sunday timetable, although the following Sunday Expressway services will not be running on 26 December:

•

Route X1 - 1815, 2015, 2115, 2215 & 2315 Dublin-Belfast; 0530, 1945 & 2200 Belfast-Dublin

•

Route X2A - 1015, 1615, 1715 & 1915 Dublin-Belfast; 0645 & 1445 Belfast-Dublin

•

Route X5 - 0930, 1130, 1330, 1530, 1730 & 1930 Dublin-Newry; 0815 & 1015 Belfast-Dublin; 0915 Belfast-Newry; 0715, 1315, 1515 & 1715 Newry-Dublin

•

Route 32 - 0030 Letterkenny-Dublin

•

Route 40 - 0940 Cork-Waterford; 1040 Cork-Rosslare

•

Route 51 - 0725 & 0835 Limerick-Cork; 0725 & 0825 Limerick-Galway

•

Route 64 - 0625 Donegal-Sligo; 0635 & 0810 Letterkenny-Derry; 0735 Sligo-Derry

•

Route 871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London

There will also be additional services on 26 December on the following Expressway routes:

•

Route X1 - 0445 Belfast-Dublin; 1715 & 1915 Dublin-Belfast

From 27 to 30 December all services will be running to a normal timetable

On December 31, until 2200, all services will be running to a normal timetable, although the following Expressway Eurolines service will not be running on 31 December:

•

871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London

All services due to start after 2200 will not be running on 31 December, although the following services will be running normally:

•

All Expressway services will operate as normal

•

Route 220 - Services will resume from midnight on 1 January 2020 and operate a full timetable

All services will operate to a Sunday timetable on January 1.

For further details about any of our services, check out www.buseireann.ie.