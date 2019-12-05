Fantastic 4-bed equestrian property on the Curragh for €525,000

This spacious 4-bedroom bungalow close to the Curragh will ideally suit those with a keen interest in horses as it includes paddocks and stables for an asking price of €525,000.

In a desired town land close to The Curragh, ‘Cilldara Stables’ is a residential equine facility on 2.77 hectares/6.844 acres. It boasts railed paddocks, stables, a tack room, a walker and more.



The dwelling is an executive bungalow with an integrated garage offering generous well-appointed accommodation, oil heating provision, double glazing and a host of extras.

Its access is gated ensuring security and privacy.

Inside the property comprises of spacious accommodation including 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms (including 2 en suite), an entrance hall, lounge area, a modern kitchen, utility room, a study, a back hallway and a cloak room. There is also a bright sunroom with French doors opening to the rear garden.

Outside the bungalow is approached through a gated entrance leading up to a tarmacadam driveway with ample parking for several cars, as well as a garage to the side of the property.

The gardens are in lawn and to the back of the bungalow there are paddocks, stables, a tack room, and a walker ideal for equestrian training.

‘Cilldara Stables’ is situated in a very peaceful area with the famous Curragh Racecourse just on its doorstep with the town of Newbridge and all of its shopping amenities just a short drive away.

Early viewing is highly advised and for more information contact Sherry FitzGerald McDermott Athy on 045 531 423 and for more images visit www.daft.ie