Jack O'Connor picks hugely experimental side for Kildare's opening game in the O'Byrne Cup
Daniel Flynn will mark his return to the Kildare squad with a start at full forward for Saturday's O'Byrne Cup clash with Longford
New Kildare Manager Jack O’Connor has shown his hand for the Lillywhites opening game with Longford in the O’Byrne Cup on Saturday afternoon.
After both sat out the last campaign Johnny Byrne and Dan Flynn come straight back into the team with the full forward line having a real exciting look to it with Flynn joined by his namesake Neil and debutant Jack Robinson.
In total there are only two survivors that started Kildare’s Qualifier defeat to Tyrone in June with Neil Flynn being joined by captain on the day David Hyland.
It’s a hugely experimental lineup with the likes of Newbridge pair Liam Healy and Shea Ryan marking their return to the squad while Liam Power, John Tracey and Eoghan Bateman join Robinson in starting competitively for the first time.
O’Connor is down a number of regulars due to injury at the moment but does have the likes of Tommy Moolick, Cian O’Donoghue, Paddy Brophy and Mark Hyland on the bench as the Kerry native looks to get his managerial debut with Kildare off to the ideal start.
Throw-in at St.Conleths Park is at 2.00.
Kildare team to play Longford:
1. Aaron O’Neill, Carbury
2. Liam Healy, Moorefield
3. Eoghan Bateman, Naas
4. Shea Ryan, Sarsfields
5. Johnny Byrne, Allenwood
6. David Hyland, Athy (Captain)
7. Kevin Flynn, Celbridge
8. Pascal Connell, Athy
9. Liam Power, Raheens
10. Tony Archbold, Celbridge
11. Niall Kelly, Athy
12. John Tracey, Straffan
13. Jack Robinson, Clogherinkoe
14. Daniel Flynn, Johnstownbridge
15. Neil Flynn, Maynooth
Subs:
16. Mark Donnellan, Maynooth
17. Davy O’Neill, Round Towers
18. Padraig Nash, Monasterevan
19. Con Kavanagh, Sarsfields
20. Chris Byrne, Clane
21. Tommy Moolick, Leixlip
22. Paddy Brophy, Celbridge
23. Mark Hyland, Athy
24. Cian O’Donoghue, Clane
25. Daragh Ryan, Sarsfields
26. Sam Doran, Johnstownbridge
27. Darragh Kirwan, Naas
28. Robbie Philips, Clane
29. Emmet O’Keefe, Castledermot
30. John O’Toole, Monasterevan
