Jack O'Connor picks hugely experimental side for Kildare's opening game in the O'Byrne Cup

New Kildare Manager Jack O’Connor has shown his hand for the Lillywhites opening game with Longford in the O’Byrne Cup on Saturday afternoon.

After both sat out the last campaign Johnny Byrne and Dan Flynn come straight back into the team with the full forward line having a real exciting look to it with Flynn joined by his namesake Neil and debutant Jack Robinson.

In total there are only two survivors that started Kildare’s Qualifier defeat to Tyrone in June with Neil Flynn being joined by captain on the day David Hyland.

It’s a hugely experimental lineup with the likes of Newbridge pair Liam Healy and Shea Ryan marking their return to the squad while Liam Power, John Tracey and Eoghan Bateman join Robinson in starting competitively for the first time.

O’Connor is down a number of regulars due to injury at the moment but does have the likes of Tommy Moolick, Cian O’Donoghue, Paddy Brophy and Mark Hyland on the bench as the Kerry native looks to get his managerial debut with Kildare off to the ideal start.

Throw-in at St.Conleths Park is at 2.00.

Kildare team to play Longford:

1. Aaron O’Neill, Carbury

2. Liam Healy, Moorefield

3. Eoghan Bateman, Naas

4. Shea Ryan, Sarsfields

5. Johnny Byrne, Allenwood

6. David Hyland, Athy (Captain)

7. Kevin Flynn, Celbridge

8. Pascal Connell, Athy

9. Liam Power, Raheens

10. Tony Archbold, Celbridge

11. Niall Kelly, Athy

12. John Tracey, Straffan

13. Jack Robinson, Clogherinkoe

14. Daniel Flynn, Johnstownbridge

15. Neil Flynn, Maynooth

Subs:

16. Mark Donnellan, Maynooth

17. Davy O’Neill, Round Towers

18. Padraig Nash, Monasterevan

19. Con Kavanagh, Sarsfields

20. Chris Byrne, Clane

21. Tommy Moolick, Leixlip

22. Paddy Brophy, Celbridge

23. Mark Hyland, Athy

24. Cian O’Donoghue, Clane

25. Daragh Ryan, Sarsfields

26. Sam Doran, Johnstownbridge

27. Darragh Kirwan, Naas

28. Robbie Philips, Clane

29. Emmet O’Keefe, Castledermot

30. John O’Toole, Monasterevan