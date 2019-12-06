Missing Kildare man Trevor Deely's dad says criminal gang murder speculation is 'nonsense'

The annual prayer service for missing Naas man Trevor Deely will take place this evening December 6, in Ballycane Church at 8.15pm.

Trevor's father Michael told the Leader the family still need help in finding out what happened to Trevor 19 years ago this December 8.

He said recent speculation that Trevor was murdered by a criminal gang in Dublin on the night he went missing was 'nonsense'.

A story emerged in the national media earlier this week that claimed Trevor may have been the victim of a criminal gang.

It said that a new witness has come forward with information that that long-term missing man Trevor Deely may have been murdered after an altercation with a criminal gang in Dublin 19 years ago this Sunday.

The garda press office declined to comment on the claim stating only that the investigation is still open.

"We are none the wiser," said Michael.

"To say that it is done and dusted is nonsense and very insensitive. It is an impossible thing for his family to live with and we are still appealing for information. We are never going to give up hope and we need help with the appeal from any body with any information to talk to the gardai."

In the early hours of December 8, 2000, Trevor (22) disappeared on his way home, after attending his office Christmas party. An employee of Bank of Ireland Asset Management, he had spent the early part of the previous evening with his colleagues. It was a wet and windy night and there was taxi strike so Trevor was on foot when he stopped off at his BOI office to get an umbrella. This was the last sighting of Trevor, caught on CCTV leaving the office around 4.14 am. Moments later, the same camera also captures a man walking along in the same direction.

A cold-case review was begun by gardaí in December 2015, which included swathes of evidence being gathered and witnesses re-interviewed. A fresh appeal was issued in April 2017, with gardaí releasing digitally enhanced VHS footage taken on the night of Trevor’s disappearance.

Gardaí then began the search of a three acre woodland in Chapelizod in Dulbin on 12 August 2017 as a result of new information they obtained.

A large area of the woodland was cleared with a team of gardaí searching the area but nothing was found to link to Trevor’s disappearance.

If you have any information contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.