K Leisure show outstanding class at national leisure awards!

Kildare based K Leisure Group showed their outstanding class last month at the annual National Quality Standard Awards (NQSA) which were hosted this year at Johnstown Estate in Co Meath.

The Kildare based leisure group scooped the top awards for their sites in Naas, Athy and Newbridge achieving the Outstanding accolade in the Fitness and Leisure Category Awards.

Ireland Active, the representative body for the Leisure, Health & Fitness Industry assess the various competitors among the top leisure, fitness and hotel facilities across the country.

A NQSA award is the most sought-after and respected accolade in the industry, and is awarded to facilities that meet the operational standards for leisure and fitness facilities across 250 quality-based criteria. The standard is designed to encourage continuous improvement within the sector and recognises facilities for their remarkable standards in the areas of safety, hygiene, customer service and human resources.

The NQSA are the only industry specific award for the leisure, health and fitness sector in Ireland.

K Leisure Group Operations Manager Noel Murphy said he was honoured to accept the prestigious awards on behalf of his hard-working staff.

He commented: "At K Leisure, we pride ourselves on operating high-quality leisure and fitness facilities for our customers. Our staff work very hard to ensure that we are the No 1 leisure and fitness group in Co Kildare.

“K Leisure is a major player in the leisure and fitness industry in Co Kildare which employs local people and helps boost the local economy."

Kildare Sports and Leisure Facilities Ltd operates three facilities: K Leisure Athy, K Leisure Naas and K Leisure Newbridge, with one membership covering all 3 sites. The Athy and Naas sites offer swimming pools, fitness classes, state of the art gyms, sauna and steam rooms. Newbridge is a dry site with every other training leisure facility you could hope for including an indoor hall, Astro pitches and a coffee dock. These ultra-modern, multi award winning clubs have activities for every level of ability and age.

Damien English TD, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, who is a keen marathon runner, opened the awards with the following remarks ‘As people across the country make the decision to get more active, keep fit and lead healthier lives it is encouraging to see the sector respond by continuing to improve the standard of facilities on offer. I am delighted to be associated with Ireland Active in recognising and rewarding their members for their efforts in having the best leisure and fitness facilities for people to enjoy’.

For more information on K Leisure Sports and Leisure, see www.kildareleisure.ie

Feature photo shows l-r: Helena Vaz (K Leisure Naas), Avril Moran (K Leisure Naas), Susan Grady (K Leisure), Linda Maguire (K Leisure Newbridge), Damien English TD, (Minister for Housing and Urban Development), Cathal Rowan (K Leisure Athy), Joe Cosgrove (President - Ireland Active), Brian Grady (K Leisure Naas), Maura Noone (K Leisure Newbridge) and Liz Gray (K Leisure Athy)