Doris Day exhibition runs until February at Newbridge Silverware

An exhibition dedicated to the life and works of Doris Day opened at Newbridge Silverware on Tuesday, November 26.

Titled The Doris Day Show, the exhibition features a rare collection of garments, jewellery and accessories from the wardrobe of the Hollywood Icon.

Doris Day was the Box Office star of the 20th century and starred in movie classics such as Calamity Jane and Pillow Talk.

The free to enter exhibition runs until February 3.

Brenda Lyons and Michelle Ryan from Kildare were pictured at ‘The Doris Day Show’ exhibition at The Museum of Style Icons which runs at Newbridge Silverware until 4 – 5 April 2020 before the items go to auction with Julien’s Auctions, Los Angeles. PICTURE: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography

The property will be auctioned by Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles on April 4 and 5, 2020, the day after what would have been the stars 98th birthday.

Doris Day was famed for her love of animals and all proceeds will go to her charity, The Doris Day Animal Foundation, which the singer and actress founded in 1978.

Aileen O'Brien and Rachel Rafter of O'Brien PR at the launch of the Doris Day Collection.

PICTURE: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography

Included in the exhibition are garments and jewellery that the star wore to the Golden Globes and on her TV show, the world famous The Doris Day Show.

There are also several garments and pieces of jewellery with dog motifs, including a 1980s beige silk blouse with patterns of various dogs and their breed names in cursive text throughout. The star famously loved dogs and often wore clothing which reflected her passion for animals.

The collection also features some stunning gowns, cocktail dresses and several capes which Day liked to wear in both her film work as well as in her personal life.

One of the most important garments which will be on display is Doris Day’s formal white trouser suit ensemble which she wore when she received a lifetime achievement award, at the 1989 Golden Globes.

There is also a costume which Day wore in the 1951 movie On Moonlight Bay.