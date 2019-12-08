Bag packers urgently needed for fundraiser

Mindsmatter is asking for people to help with bag packing on Thursday 19, Friday 20 and Saturday 21, December for Dunnes Stores.

"Mindsmatter is a new community project to pump funds back into mental health projects in Newbridge, especially target at our young people" said Donna Hill.

"Started by Charlotte Wolfe, we are looking for the community of Newbridge to get behind us. Please message Charlotte Wolfe on Facebook or ring Kathleen on 087 957 7835 if you can spare an hour or two on any of these days".