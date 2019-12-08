Sunday to be a very windy day, with storm Atiyah

Rain tonight will clear to showers. Some of the showers will be heavy. It will continue windy with strong southerly winds veering westerly and reaching gale force along coasts. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

For Sunday 8 expect a very windy day, with storm Atiyah.

Southwest to westerly winds will reach gale force and severe gale gusts in many areas, strongest in the afternoon and evening with potentially damaging gusts.

Severe gale to storm force winds on coasts. There will be blustery squally showers throughout the day. Many of the showers will be heavy some of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Westerly winds will veer northwesterly later in the day with gale force winds continuing and severe gale to storm force winds on coasts.

National Outlook

Continuing very windy on Sunday night with strong to gale force west to northwest winds with some strong gusts. Showers will become isolated overnight. Temperatures will stay between 4 and 7 degrees.

Monday will be mainly dry with sunshine developing apart from in the northwest where patchy rain will occur. Strong northwest winds will gradually back southwesterly and moderate.

The week ahead

Temperatures will range between 7 and 9 degrees in the afternoon. Monday night will start mostly dry but rain will spread from the west later and it will become windy again with fresh to strong southerly winds.

Temperatures will rise overnight to 10 or 11 degrees by Tuesday morning.

It looks like Tuesday will be a wet and windy day, with heavy rain clearing later to blustery showers, possibly with hail or thunder. Fresh to strong southerly winds will veer westerly as the rain clears.

Temperatures early in the day will be between 10 and 13 degrees but they drop quickly during the afternoon with typical values between 5 and 7 degrees. The showery and blustery weather will continue on Tuesday night. Some showers may turn wintry on higher ground as temperatures fall to 2 to 5 degrees.

Wednesday is looking cold with further showers and they may be wintry with sleet or hail. Current indications are that rain will develop on Wednesday night with a slight rise again in temperatures.

The further outlook is for a continuation of the unsettled weather with temperatures around or below normal.