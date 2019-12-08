Festive, traditional or contemporary, your Christmas tree will dress any area

Creative Christmas Trees

Following on from my column last week on ‘Festive Door Wreaths’, I thought we would look at Christmas Tree Decorating this week and the different tree decorating styles that are trending for 2019/2020. Whether you like classic, contemporary or traditional we have some lovely suggestions to help you create a stunning Christmas tree to wow your family and guests. Here are my Top 5 Trends for Christmas tree styles for 2019/2020.

Winter Wonderland

To create this look, think snow covered trees and opt for either a white artificial tree or a green real tree with a dust of white snow. Add lots of white tree decorations like white icicles and glistening silver and white baubles and then add a soft accent colour. You can also add an accent colour if your wish like blush pink, light blue or mint. Don’t add any bold colours as this will take away from the softness of a winter wonderland theme. For extra magic and opulence consider pearlescent or metallic finishes. For additional depth you could consider large white feathers or faux flowers.

Rustic /Scandinavian

For a rustic / Scandinavian theme you want to create the feeling of a cosy log cabin. Think green trees with lots of pinecones. This style favours function over fuss so don’t overload your Christmas tree with too many baubles. Consider placing the tree in front of a window so it should feel like a natural part of the exterior surroundings. For a rustic feel you could also consider placing your tree in a wicker or rattan basket. This paired back country-style is perfect for lovers of tranquil natural interiors.

Classic Contemporary

For a classic contemporary scheme, consider the existing colours of the interior where your placing the tree e.g. paint colour, curtain fabrics, upholstery etc. Decide on the type of tree you would like, real artificial, green, white, etc. Once you’ve decided this you then need to choose your Christmas baubles, garland etc. For a classic contemporary look stick to only one, two or three colours to achieve a stylish tree. If you love dark moody interiors then don’t be afraid to experiment with dark blue, deep green and jewel purple.

Festival Tree

A big hit with young families and a favourite amongst children is a festival themed Christmas Tree. Colour is key here so opt for at least 3 or 4 different coloured baubles. This is a party tree with lots of jewelled sparkle. Some colours to consider are purples, teals, greens and pinks. Multi coloured flashing lights will enhance this look.

Traditional

Nothing says Christmas tradition like the smell and texture of a real tree. However, if a real tree isn’t feasible for your home then try to opt for a natural pine effect tree. Add beautiful ribbon garlands in gold or red and pair this with red and gold baubles for a timeless tree that is always on trend.

TIP To finish off your tree why not gift wrap some box’s in some stylish gift wrap or linen and complete with some ribbon bows to coordinate with your colour scheme.

Lastly if your wondering how many bulbs to hang on your tree. I would suggest 120 for a 5ft tree, 240 for a 6ft and 400 for a 7ft tree. The number of Christmas tree decorations / baubles varies depending on the size of baubles and whether you are using additional items like garland or large decorative pieces but as a rough guide, I would suggest 60 for a 6ft and 75 for a 7ft tree.

Remember if there is any topic you would like me to cover in my column then please drop me an email with your suggestions.