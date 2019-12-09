Man and woman arrested over Leixlip murder last year

Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman today in relation to the fatal shooting of a man in Leixlip on 15th November last year.



The male and female are currently being detained in relation to the murder under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 in Kildare Garda Stations.



Gardaí said no further information was available at this time.

Victim Clive Staunton was shot dead outside his home in Glen Easton Park on the date in question.

The 50-year-old street trader had returned from working in Dublin.