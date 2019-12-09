Deadline this week for nominations for Kildare Garda Youth Awards

The deadline for nominations for the Annual Kildare Garda Youth Awards is this Friday, 13 December, with a chance to honour youngsters who have made a great impact on their community.

Awards will be considered for nominated young people who by their presence make their communities a better place to live. There will be six individual District Award Winners, two from each area of Naas, Kildare and Leixlip, along with one Special Achievement Award, which is open to any young person who has defied the odds, or overcome difficult circumstances and whose commitment deserves recognition.

In addition, there will be one overall winner of the Kildare Garda Youth Awards for 2020, one Voluntary Group Achievement Award, which is open to nominations of two or more young people whose combined efforts have contributed positively to their communities and one Community Safety Award, which recognises an individual or group who has made their community a safer place to live.

The judging panel will decide upon one nominee in each category to go forward to represent the division at the National Garda Youth Awards, which take place in March 2020.

Forms must be completed in full and returned by post or hand delivered before Friday, 13th December 2019 to one of the following;

• Garda David Prendergast, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Naas Garda Station 045 884364

• Garda Audrey Sheridan, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Leixlip Garda Station 01 6667848

• Garda Michael Donlon, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Newbridge Garda Station 045 440187

• Garda Kevin Fahey, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Athy area, at Baltinglass Garda Station 059 6482610

Entry forms can be found here: https://www.garda.ie/!ZUR0KH

The award winners will be celebrated at a special event at Punchestown Racecourse on Friday 24th January 2020, which will be attended by Radio DJ Keith Walsh who will MC the event.