Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 9 December, 2019

The death has occurred of Fred B. Walsh

Mullinavat, Kilkenny / Raheny, Dublin / Clane, Kildare



Walsh, Fred B., Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny and late of Raheny, Dublin 5 and Clane, Co. Kildare, December 8th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, loved husband of Helen and father of Kevin, Grainne, Siobhan, Colm, Patrick, Sarah and Ruth, sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Michael and John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law Paul, Martin and Bernard, daughter-in-law Molly, grandchildren Fionn, Theo, Daniel, Naoise, Jack and Molly, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in The Abbey Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Parkinsons Assoc. of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Sean Smyth

St. Raphaels, Celbridge, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare / Kilkerrin, Galway



Smyth, Sean, St. Raphael's, Celbridge and late of Rockfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, December 8th 2019, peacefully at St. Raphael's, beloved son of the late Mattie and Peggy, deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary and Lucy, brothers Peter and Martin, brothers in law Mark and Thomas, sisters in law Eileen and Berni, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, friends and carers of St. Raphael's. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St. Raphael's Church, Celbridge (eircode W23F2P5) on Tuesday from 4:30pm, with prayers at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Raphael's Church, Celbridge at 11am, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Raphael's House, Celbridge.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on (045) 868230





The death has occurred of Ciara McGRATH

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Naas, Kildare



Ciara Power (nee McGrath) December 8th 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply missed by her devoted husband Ger Power, adoring children Ciarán, Canice and Clíona, mother Maura, sister Áine and brother Michael. Predeceased by her father Seán and sister Niamh. Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, parents-in-law, nephews, nieces and friends.

"Ní imithe uainn atá sí ach romhainn"

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 3p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 10th) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12p.m. followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private please.

The death has occurred of Christopher (Chris) Dunne

Tallaght, Dublin / Naas, Kildare



Dunne, Christopher (Chris) (Naas and formerly Tallaght) 6th December 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family following a short illness. Chris will be deeply missed by his loving wife Lisa, son Josh, daughter Jorja, his dad Christy, sister Jacqui, brothers Karl and Garreth, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght Village on Wednesday (December 11th) from 5pm until 7pm. A celebration of Chris’ life will take place in the Temple at Newlands Cross on Thursday (December 12th) at 2pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to – 01 451 6701.