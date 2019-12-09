Inquest jury recommends lorry cameras after man dies in Kildare accident

A Kildare inquest jury has recommended that the installation of cameras on the back of lorries should be examined following its verdict in a tragic industrial accident at a Kildare industrial park over two years ago.

Anthony Robert McDermott, of Camphill Park, Newtownbutler, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, died following an accident at the MDS Distribution Centre in the Ladytown M7 Industrial estate on February 12, 2017.

Mr McDermott (53), who had been working for the Brown brothers for three years as a truck driver and also did warehouse work, was working at the MDS centre in the early hours of the morning.

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

He died following head injuries sustained when he got trapped between a lorry backing into the centre and part of the area where goods were stored.

At Kildare Coroner’s Court on Monday, December 9, the inquest into the death of Mr McDermott, known by family and friends as Tony, resumed after it had started initially on November 6, 2017.

The coroner, Dr Denis Cusack, said that proceedings in a criminal court had now been completed.

Evidence given by Kamil Biernacki, a colleague of Mr McDermott’s, who was reversing the lorry in question at the time of the incident. Written evidence from Maciej Lompicki, another work colleague who left Ireland a year ago and for whom there was no contact details, was also read out.

There was also evidence from William Robert Colquhoun, transport manager for MDS, and from Robert Brown, Mr McDermott’s employer.

Garda Bernard O’Halloran gave evidence on the Bulgarian lorry, now registered in Ireland, which, he said, was in good condition. A member of the jury asked if reversing cameras were not standard on the back of lorries.

Garda O’Halloran said that such cameras can be bought but are not legally required.

Dr Cusack said that there were no EU regulations requiring reversing cameras to be installed on lorries.

Kevin Broderick, a Health and Safety Authority inspector said that the incident had led to changes in procedures not only at MDS, which is at J3 in the business park at Newbridge, but also across the State.

The jury heard that Mr Biernacki had manoeuvred the lorry a number of times before stopping it, to try and align it with a loading bay. He did not immediately realise that Mr McDermott had become trapped between a bay and the lorry, receiving serious and fatal head injuries.

The jury, which saw CCTV evidence of the events from some or all of nine cameras at the centre, also recommended that a second person be present, when such manoeuvres are carried out.

Mr Broderick said best practice was now for a door at the centre to have a locking mechanism to avoid contact between centre staff and drivers when lorries backed in; as well as specified walking routes at the centres.

He also said technology which enabled drivers to more accurately align trucks with loading bays, instead of having to reverse and move forward as in this case, was also recommended, as well as a “traffic light” system.

Robert Brown, a director of Kilmartin Transport with his brother, Liam, said they had amalgamated into MDS. He described being phoned about the accident at 2.45am.

He said Mr McDermott had driven to Drogheda that day and had done 187kilometres in total.

Mr Brown said Mr McDermott was “a very experienced man and never had an accident”.

“I am very upset. He was a good friend,” said Mr Brown.

Expressing his condolences to Mr McDermott’s family, Dr Cusack said he hoped that the fact that Mr McDermott’s death had led to changes which may save others from a similar accident would be of some small comfort to them. “I hope we have done justice to Tony’s memory with these jury recommendations,” he said.

He thanked the jury, chaired by David Cahill, for the “wise and detailed” decision and recommendations.

Garda Inspector Tony Connaughton also sent his condolences to the McDermott family, on behalf of the gardai.