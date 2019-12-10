Maynooth University academic awarded €2 million grant

A Maynooth University academic has been awarded a prestigious European Research Council (ERC) grant worth €2 million.

Dr. Delia Ferri's project is entitled ‘Dancing - Protecting the Right to Culture of Persons with Disabilities and Enhancing Cultural Diversity through European Union Law: Exploring New Paths ’

The work is premised on the idea that cultural exclusion of people with disabilities isolates them and leads to lost opportunities for society broadly

Dr Ferri is one of an elite group of recipients who have been highlighted for their outstanding research. She is a lecturer in the Department of Law, and will lead a team of five researchers on the project.

The team will also include dancers, choreographers and a filmmaker to develop the artistic elements of the project.

The research addresses the right of persons with disabilities to take part in cultural life as an essential aspect of enhancing cultural diversity.

“I’m delighted to receive this ERC grant as it will allow me to develop this fundamentally important project, which I hope will ultimately lead to a new understanding of the legal concept of cultural diversity within EU law," Dr Ferri said.

"This research comes at a crucially important time, 10 years after the ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities by the EU and has the possibility to make a real difference in the lives of those with a disability”.

“Maynooth University is a fantastic place to undertake this research. As a member of the Law Department and the ALL Institute, I am grateful for the support I have received. I would also like to acknowledge the amazing support of the MU Research and Development Office, which has provided important advice at critical junctures of the application process”.

Maynooth University President, Prof Philip Nolan, congratulated Dr Ferri on her ERC grant.

“This is a significant achievement for Dr Ferri, and on behalf of everyone at Maynooth University I would like to sincerely congratulate her on being awarded this grant. Her research will address important human rights questions and will break new ground in legal research on cultural diversity. This work is very much core to the ethos of Maynooth University, and it’s wonderful to see such valuable scholarship receive the support it deserves.”