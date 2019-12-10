Man and woman being questioned after high-speed M50 chase

Gardaí said a man in his late 20s has been arrested for suspected endangerment and a number of road traffic offences following an incident in Tallaght and the M50 last night.

At approximately 10.20pm while on active patrol, Gardaí from Tallaght attempted to stop a car at Rossfield Avenue, Tallaght.

The car failed to stop and collided with patrol cars before leaving the scene at high speed in the direction of the M50.

Two patrol cars were damaged and one Garda narrowly avoided serious injury when the suspect car fled.

Gardaí added: "Following a managed pursuit involving a number of Garda units including the Air Support Unit, the occupants of the car were arrested after a controlled stop by detectives on the M50 a short time later."

The driver of the car, a man in his late 20s, is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tallaght Garda Station.

A female passenger, aged in her 30s, who was in the car at the time, is also detained for questioning.

The car was found to have been fitted with false registration plates and has been seized for forensic and technical examination.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.