REWARD: Kids devastated after quad bikes taken from shed

Senan Hogan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

REWARD: Kids devastated after quad bikes taken from shed

CCTV of the incident

Three bikes worth an estimated €15,000 were stolen from a shed in Hollywood last night. 

One of these bikes were drove towards Ballymore Eustace / Dunlavin direction at 3.40am followed by a black-coloured hatchback car.

The owners said: "If anybody come across these bikes please let us know. The kids are beyond devastated."

The family said it offering a large reward for information leading to the recovery of the bikes. 

The stolen bikes are:

A Honda CRF 250cc (2016);
A King Cobra (2012)
A Yamaha PW 50