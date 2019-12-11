Naas and Clane to face Westmeath opposition in the next round of the Br.Bosco Cup

The draw for the knockout stages of the Br.Bosco Cup has thrown up a few intriguing ties as Naas CBS and Scoil Mhuire Clane go head to head with Athlone Schools.

Naas have won the last two editions of the competition and the Championship favourites breezed through their group defeating both Patricians and St.Benildus and as a result they are rewarded with a home tie against Athlone Community College.

Athlone defeated Clane in the last round but the North Kildare School despite not winning a game found a way through and they will be back in familiar surroundings when they again travel to Athlone where Marist will be in wait.

Of the rest of the ties the ones that stand out are Wexford and Dublin derbies while the meeting of St.Joseph’s Rochfordbridge and St.Pats Navan looks interesting.

All the games are scheduled to take place at the end of January.

Br.Bosco Cup last 16 draw:

Moate Community School v Scoil Aodhain

Naas CBS V Athlone Community College

Knockbeg College v Colaiste Mhuire Mullingar

Marist College Athlone v Scoil Mhuire Clane

Colaiste Eoin v St.Benildus

St.Peters College Wexford v Good Counsel

St Joseph’s Rochfordbridge v St.Pats Navan

Wicklow Schools v Louth Schools.