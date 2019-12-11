Death notices for today: Wednesday, December 11

The death has occurred of Maura CORSCADDEN (née Gannon) (pictured)

Avondale, Leixlip, Kildare

Peacefully, at her residence. Maura, beloved wife of Billy and much loved mother of Liam, David, Paul, Mary, Brian and Emma and grandmother of Adam, Ben, Kate, Sarah, Will, Dara, Sam, Oran, Ellie, Isla, James, Maia and Brian. Maura will be sorely missed and forever loved by her husband, children, grandchildren, daughters- in-law, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Charles Borromeo Church, Captain's Hill, Leixlip, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.





The death has occurred of Marie CLEARY (née Carrick)

Clondalkin, Dublin / Ballyfermot, Dublin / Maynooth, Kildare

Cleary (nee Carrick) (TLC Centre, Maynooth and formerly of Clondalkin and Ballyfermot)– Dec 10, 2019, (peacefully and gently), surrounded by her loving family, in the loving care of the Staff at TLC Centre, Marie, beloved mother of Peter, Alan, Mark, Nigel, Regina and Keith; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter and their father Peter, sisters Anne and Betty, brothers Michael, Arthur, Jim, Willie and John, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Aisling, Alan, Wayne, Lindsay, Aoife, Rebecca, Evan and Katie, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Thursday to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Palmerstown Cemetery. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors, Celbridge Ph: 01 455 5121.

The death has occurred of Bernadette Halpenny (née Martin)

Courtown Road, Gorey, Wexford / Suncroft, Kildare

Bernadette Halpenny (nee Martin) Courtown Road, Gorey, Co. Wexford and formerly of Suncroft, Co. Kildare. Died December 10th 2019, peacefully, at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Seamus and loving mother of Sinead, John and Niall. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughter, sons, sisters Phil, Catherine, Mairead, Úna, Ann, Brid and the late Marion, brother John, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

Bernadette will be reposing at her home on Wednesday (December 11th) from 4.00pm to 8.00pm and again on Thursday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal will take place on Friday (December 13th) at 10.30am to St. Michael's Church, Gorey, for funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Gorey. House private on Friday morning, please.



The death has occurred of Nellie O'Neill (née Carton)

Abbeylands, Castledermot, Kildare

Predeceased by her loving Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY NELLIE REST IN PEACE.

Reposing at Dunnes Funeral Home, Mill Road,Castledermot from 4pm on Wednesday with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10:15am to The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot for Requiem Mass at 11am. Followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Christopher (Chris) Dunne

Tallaght, Dublin / Naas, Kildare

Dunne, Christopher (Chris) (Naas and formerly Tallaght) 6th December 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family following a short illness. Chris will be deeply missed by his loving wife Lisa, son Josh, daughter Jorja, his dad Christy, sister Jacqui, brothers Karl and Garreth, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght Village on Wednesday (December 11th) from 5pm until 7pm. A celebration of Chris’ life will take place in the Temple at Newlands Cross on Thursday (December 12th) at 2pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to – 01 451 6701.