Deaths for Kildare for today: Thursday, December 12

The death has occurred of Marie CLEARY (née Carrick)

Clondalkin, Dublin / Ballyfermot, Dublin / Maynooth, Kildare

Cleary (nee Carrick) (TLC Centre, Maynooth and formerly of Clondalkin and Ballyfermot)– Dec 10, 2019, (peacefully and gently), surrounded by her loving family, in the loving care of the Staff at TLC Centre, Marie, beloved mother of Peter, Alan, Mark, Nigel, Regina and Keith; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter and their father Peter, sisters Anne and Betty, brothers Michael, Arthur, Jim, Willie and John, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Aisling, Alan, Wayne, Lindsay, Aoife, Rebecca, Evan and Katie, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Thursday to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Palmerstown Cemetery. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors, Celbridge Ph: 01 455 5121.



The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Flavin

Melitta Terrace, Kildare Town, Kildare

Ex Gunner Irish Army, Magee Barracks, Kildare Town, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Jennifer, Caroline, Lisa, Megan and Tanya, grandchildren Rachel, Ryan, Josh, Hannah and Sarah, sons-in-law Noel Jerome and ollie, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 4pm on Thursday (December 12th) with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning (December 13th) at 10.15am to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh". Donations box in church.



The death has occurred of Barbara ( Babs) Murphy

The Grove, Liffey Hall, Newbridge, Kildare / Dublin 2, Dublin

Formerly of Albert Place, Lower Canal Street, Dublin 2. Sadly missed by her loving husband James, daughter Sarah, son Niall, sister Ann, brothers Stephen and Peter, goddaughter Emma, nephews, nieces, extended family friends and neighbours.

May Barbara Rest in Peace

Civil service to be held at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, on Saturday, the 14th of December at 10am. Burial afterwards in the green graveyard, County Wexford.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh". Donations box in funeral home.



The death has occurred of Nick Lindy

College Grove, Newbridge, Kildare

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughter Mary and her partner Des, sons P.J and Nick Jnr, grandchildren Jake, Robyn and Lily, brothers Seamus and Patsy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Nick Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Thursday (December 12th) with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (December 13th) at 10.15am to arrive at The Dominican College Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "The Irish Cancer Society". Donations box in church.



