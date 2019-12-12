Gardaí investigating report of Kildare schoolgirl hit by car

Gardaí are investigating a report of a schoolgirl allegedly hit by a car while walking to school in Celbridge.

Officers are investigating claims that the vehicle struck the 14-year-old in St Wolstan's Abbey area just before 8am on Tuesday morning of this week.

It's understood the injured schoolgirl was taken Temple Street Hospital in Dublin for medical attention.

A Garda spokesperson said officers are investigating the incident.

They said: "Gardaí are aware of a road traffic incident that occurred at approximately 8am on Tuesday 10 December 2019 in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

"Enquiries are ongoing."