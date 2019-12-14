Plans for new development at Castlemartin House in Kilcullen

Plans have been lodged for the construction of a new Gate Lodge at Castlemartin Stud Farm in Kilcullen.

The proposed dwelling will provide housing accommodation for the Equine Manager of Castlemartin Stud Farm.

The site will have access from the existing entrance on the R448, Naas Road and the internal Castlemartin Estate agricultural roadway.

The works will be located within the grounds of a Protected Structure - Castlemartin House.

Castlemartin House, the former family home of Sir Anthony O’Reilly was the most expensive residential property sale of 2015.

The estate was bought for €26.5m by John Malone, the Irish-American billionaire and owner of Humewood House in Kiltegan, Co Wicklow, and a number of hotels in Dublin.