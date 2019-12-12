Changes planned for well-known Kildare bar and café

Changes are being planned to a two-storey mixed use building of Farrington's in Rathcoffey.

The existing ground floor office space with toilet and canteen will be changed to a Cafe use with chef facility.

A new business sign will be installed over the new recessed glazed Café entrance to match the existing Bar signage.

The existing glazed enclosure at first floor level containing a stair will be removed and replaced by a new glazed screen.

Additional car parking will be provided and accessed via the existing vehicle entrance.