Changes planned for well-known Kildare bar and café
File Photo
Changes are being planned to a two-storey mixed use building of Farrington's in Rathcoffey.
The existing ground floor office space with toilet and canteen will be changed to a Cafe use with chef facility.
A new business sign will be installed over the new recessed glazed Café entrance to match the existing Bar signage.
The existing glazed enclosure at first floor level containing a stair will be removed and replaced by a new glazed screen.
Additional car parking will be provided and accessed via the existing vehicle entrance.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on