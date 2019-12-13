Missing kitten is 'dearly missed' by Kildare Town owners

A Co Kildare family is urgently appealing for help to locate their beloved kitten.

The male black and white kitten is named Toby and he is missing from his residence in Kildare Town.

"He has a distinctive heart shape on his nose. He is 4 months old but is small for his age. He's dearly missed by the entire family,"said his owner.

Toby is also neutered and chipped.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Toby is asked to contact 0892462073