Kildare name side for clash with Wicklow
David Hyland (pictured above) will captain Kildare for the second week in a row.
Once again Kildare manager Jack O'Connor has named an inexperienced looking side for Saturday afternoon's O'Byrne Cup tie with Wicklow.
The Naas pair of Conor McCarthy and Darragh Kirwan will make their first starts as well as Clane's Chris Byrne with Kildare looking to make for last week's defeat to Longford.
There is also a few notable positional changes with Kevin Flynn going to wing forward and Johnny Byrne in midfield as O'Connor looks to bed down his sizeable squad.
As well as the three newcomers there is also hopes for a first start of the year for both Aaron O'Neill and Daniel Flynn who both missed out last week.
A number of players will be out to impress in the Lillywhites last outing before the Christmas break.
Kildare team to play Wicklow:
1. Aaron O'Neill, Carbury
2. Conor McCarthy, Naas
3. Eoghan Bateman, Naas
4. Liam Healy, Moorefield
5. Con Kavanagh, Sarsfields
6. David Hyland, Athy (C)
7. Shea Ryan, Sarsfields
8. Johnny Byrne, Allenwood
9. Tommy Moolick, Leixlip
10. Kevin Flynn, Celbridge
11. Niall Kelly, Athy
12. Chris Byrne, Clane
13. Jack Robinson, Clogherinkoe
14. Daniel Flynn, Johnstownbridge
15. Darragh Kirwan, Naas
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on