Kildare name side for clash with Wicklow

Once again Kildare manager Jack O'Connor has named an inexperienced looking side for Saturday afternoon's O'Byrne Cup tie with Wicklow.

The Naas pair of Conor McCarthy and Darragh Kirwan will make their first starts as well as Clane's Chris Byrne with Kildare looking to make for last week's defeat to Longford.

There is also a few notable positional changes with Kevin Flynn going to wing forward and Johnny Byrne in midfield as O'Connor looks to bed down his sizeable squad.

As well as the three newcomers there is also hopes for a first start of the year for both Aaron O'Neill and Daniel Flynn who both missed out last week.

A number of players will be out to impress in the Lillywhites last outing before the Christmas break.

Kildare team to play Wicklow:

1. Aaron O'Neill, Carbury

2. Conor McCarthy, Naas

3. Eoghan Bateman, Naas

4. Liam Healy, Moorefield

5. Con Kavanagh, Sarsfields

6. David Hyland, Athy (C)

7. Shea Ryan, Sarsfields

8. Johnny Byrne, Allenwood

9. Tommy Moolick, Leixlip

10. Kevin Flynn, Celbridge

11. Niall Kelly, Athy

12. Chris Byrne, Clane

13. Jack Robinson, Clogherinkoe

14. Daniel Flynn, Johnstownbridge

15. Darragh Kirwan, Naas