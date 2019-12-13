21 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 21 patients on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today, according to latest figures released by the INMO.

There are 17 patients in the emergency department and 4 patients on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility.

Nationwide 608 admitted patients are waiting for beds, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 415 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 193 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:Cork University Hospital at 57, University Hospital Limerick at 55, and University Hospital Galway at 49.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.