Experience the true spirit of Christmas this evening with live music and all time movie classic

"It's a wonderful life" - the quintessential Christmas movie of a man's despair, of impending financial ruin and his decision to end it all.

But the tale of George Bailey played by James Stewart in the 1946 movie classic has so many layers, we gradually see the despondent George in a Christmas Carol style of snapshots of his life regain his self worth and realise his true values.

It may have been made in 1946 but it's as valid today, and like Dicken's Christmas Carol, extols the true meaning of Christmas, family and community.

If you feel like experiencing a little festive cheer, a bit of live music before watching the Frank Capra directed classic, drop into the Church on Main Street, Naas this evening, at the building formerly known as the Dara Cinema (shopping mall on South Main Street, opposite Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre, Naas).

Light refreshments served, and live music with Meghan Carew from 6pm. At 7pm, it's movie time with Donna Reed and James Stewart on screen in this all time movie favourite.

"It will be fun" assures Aubrey McCarthy of Tiglin Rehabilitation Services.

"€10 donation would be appreciated; all monies raised goes to Tiglin's 'No Bucks Café' outreach service which currently operates from the Lighthouse, Dublin, a much needed service for the homeless in our capital city".

No Bucks Café offers hot and cold food, but more importantly, a friendly social space and a kind ear to the many less fortunate in society.

If you feel like supporting a worthy cause, and getting into the real spirit of Christmas, drop into the Church on Main Street this evening for their Gala Christmas event, from 6pm.

Live music, a bit of banter and then sit back and watch the all time Christmas movie, It's a wonderful life - do bring a friend!

All welcome.

