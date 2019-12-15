Kildare community concludes mammoth year of celebrations with ceremony of light this evening

Today, Sunday 15 December will see one Kildare community host a special ceremony of light to close a year of which has been a truly amazing calendar of celebratory events.

'Killcullen 700' has been ongoing for the past 12 months, as the South Kildare community celebrated it 700th anniversary since the first bridge was constructed in 1319.

This evening, at 4pm, locals will gather at the tower in Old Kilcullen, on the monastic site where the original town of Kilcullen began. There, Pat Lynch, one of Kilcullen's best known residents will switch on the lights to illuminate the tower. "This part of the event will remember that it was at this monastic site Kilcullen began" said Brian Byrne, editor of the Kilcullen Bridge.

From there, a walk with lanterns will commence from the tower to the bridge at Kilcullen where the town later moved to, after the construction of the first bridge in 1319.

Ceremony of light commencing at Old Kilcullen tower this afternoon at 4pm (Picture Noel Clare/Facebook)

"There two of our young new Kilcullenites will switch on a new set of lights on the bridge - a fitting birthday present marking 700 years" wrote Noel Clare of Kilcullen Community Action (KCA). The two students turning on the lights symbolises the future hopes for Kilcullen.

"Kilcullen Gospel Choir will sing to mark the event. You can join the walk at any point along the way. It should be passing Avondale around 5pm. Bring a torch/lamp and high viz!" Noel added.

Kilcullen 700 presented a spectacular year of activities in the town with a non stop schedule of events supported by the commercial, sporting, community and voluntary sectors, spearheaded by a sub committee from KCA.

Schools, clubs, businesses, residents and local associations all gathered during the year to host exhibitions, heritage and cultural events with an engaging calendar of events delivered to mark Kilcullen 700.

All welcome to join the ceremony of light this evening.