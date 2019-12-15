Kildare County Council asked about future use of ancient Naas castle

Kildare County Council is being asked for information about the condition and possible future use of the historic St David’s Castle.

Green Party councillor Vincent P Martin has asked KCC for details about the current status, ownership and condition of the building.

He’s also asked KCC to confirm “whether or not (it) has taken any steps in recent years in securing ownership of management of or enhancing or enquiring into its ownership and condition.”

KCC has previously undertaken to examine the condition of the castle, one of the older buildings in Naas located at Church Lane, near the Presbyterian Church.

The condition of the structure - which is over 800 years old - has inevitably been deteriorating for some time.