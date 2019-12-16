Death of well-known Kildare devotee of Padre Pio

A well-known devotee of St Padre Pio, who passed away on Saturday, will be laid to rest this week.

Betty Malone (née Nolan) hosted the glove of the Italian friar in her home in Shindella, Rathangan for over 30 years and hundreds of people would arrive to venerate the relic.

Padre Pio, who became famous for exhibiting stigmata, was canonized by Pope John Paul II in 2002.

All donations from visitors to Betty's home were give to charity - usually the Capuchin monks at San Giovanni Rotondo in Southern Italy, where St Pio served as a friar.

Betty was predeceased by her late husband Joe and sons John and Martin.

He is being mourned by her daughters Josephine (Duignam) Ann (Donegan) Majella, Kathleen (Donegan) Joseph, Martina, Maria (McGuirk) and Gerry.

She also had a wide circle of extended family relatives and friends.

Betty's remains will repose at her home tomorrow from 12 noon with rosary recital at 8pm.

Removal takes place on Wednesday at 10am to arrive at St Peter & St Paul's Church, Monasterevin for 11am requiem Mass.

Interment will follow afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery