Kildare Garda warning after almost 2,000 thefts from vehicles in the past four years

Garda is appealing to motorists to "Park Smart” as figures show that €30.6 million worth of items such as tools, cash, sunglasses, electronics and jewellery have been stolen from vehicles over the past 4 years.

The figure for Co Kildare Garda Division is 1,933 thefts from vehicles between 2016 and 2019.

Figures from the Garda Analysis Service released today show that 46,582 vehicles were broken into since January 2016. 8,157 of these, the vehicle was reported to have been unlocked.

Of the 12,343 vehicles broken into outside homes, 3,833 are reported to have been unlocked – that’s almost 1 in every 3. Let’s not make things easy for criminals, ensure vehicles are locked at all times.

The analysis also shows that the most common location for these thefts are in driveways, and that most common times are between 12midnight and 6am. Such thefts are happening throughout the country.

Gardaí are appealing for all vehicle owners to ensure they lock their vehicle no matter where it is parked. Do not store valuables in it, but if you do have to, keep them out of sight.

Crime Prevention Officer Sgt James O Donovan said "What is happening now is criminals will go around areas like housing estates and streets where lots of cars are parked up and they will try every car door because they know we are leaving some of them unlocked. Let’s not make it easy for these criminals, make sure to lock you vehicle every time.

"Wherever you park your vehicle, we would always advise you to take your property with you and ensure the vehicle is locked, alarmed and parked in a secure, well-lit location. Try not to leave any valuables in the car whatsoever.

"Sometimes it is impractical to remove tools and equipment from vehicles. In these cases, owners should take extra steps to ensure the safety of their property. Additional locking mechanisms to vehicles should be fitted. Consider a monitored vehicle alarm and tracking devices for valuable property. Try marking and photographing your property and take a record of serial numbers, makes and models. You can download a property register booklet on www.garda.ie .

This can not only deter a criminal from taking your property, but it means if we recover the stolen items we can get them back to you”

An Garda Síochána’s advice surrounding any vehicle keys would always be to avoid leaving them on the hall table or near a door/window where they could be easily taken.