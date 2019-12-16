Christmas gift idea? Bargain property near M7 motorway is going cheap

This two-bedroom property is only a few minute's drive from the M7.

The potential home is superbly located in a mature community just a couple of miles from Portlaoise town centre, close to schools and the M7 motorway.

The semi-detached property at Rathleague is derelict and in need of total renovation, according to Hume auctioneers.

There is no septic tank on site or mains sewage connection.

