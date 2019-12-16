€4,800 of goods stolen from house in Rathangan

Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a house was raided in Rathangan overnight on December 13 to 14 last.

According to gardai kitchen appliances and jewellery were taken in the raid to the value of €4,800.

Gardai are also appealing for information after a Playstation was stolen from a house in Lourdesville in Kildare town overnight from December 14 ti 15.

If you have any information on the raids contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.