€4,800 of goods stolen from house in Rathangan
Crime
File photo
Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a house was raided in Rathangan overnight on December 13 to 14 last.
According to gardai kitchen appliances and jewellery were taken in the raid to the value of €4,800.
Gardai are also appealing for information after a Playstation was stolen from a house in Lourdesville in Kildare town overnight from December 14 ti 15.
If you have any information on the raids contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.
