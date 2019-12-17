€7,699 to Irish Injured Jockeys in time for Christmas

Davy Russell and Johnny Murtagh were on hand today to accept a donation of €7,699 on behalf of Irish Injured Jockeys from Tote Ireland and Off The Ball ahead of the busy Christmas racing period.



The money was raised by the weekly charity bet on Off The Ball’s Friday Night Racing programme which has been sponsored by Kildare based Horse Racing Ireland since July 2018.



Speaking at the cheque presentation, Ger Gilroy, Managing Director, Off The Ball, said: “We have great fun with the Tote charity bet every week on Friday Night Racing. I really enjoy chatting to all the jockeys and I’m constantly amazed by their bravery and resilience, so I’m delighted that, through the Tote charity bet, we were able to raise €7,699 for Irish Injured Jockeys to support their excellent work for these amazing athletes. I hope we can raise even more money next year.”



Ross Kierans, General Manager, Tote Ireland, said: “The Tote charity bet is a great way for us to engage with Friday Night Racing’s racing fans and help them understand horse racing that little bit better. During our partnership with Off The Ball and Horse Racing Ireland, we’ve had some big returns for small stakes that has raised a substantial amount of money for Irish Injured Jockeys, an important charity which supports our jockeys while they are out of action.”



Michael Higgins, General Manger, Irish Injured Jockeys, commented: “I would like to sincerely thank the Off The Ball team, Tote Ireland and Horse Racing Ireland for their generous donation. Not only has Friday Night Racing showcased the stars of our sport, it has raised vital funds for Irish Injured Jockeys to help us achieve our mission to make a real difference to the lives and welfare of jockeys, past and present and their families by raising funds to provide enhanced help, care and support.”