The late Betty Malone to be laid to rest today

The death has occurred of Betty Malone, née Nolan, (pictured) of Shindella, Rathangan, Kildare



Beloved wife of the late Joe and predeceased by her sons John and Martin. Much loved mother of, Josephine (Duignam) Ann (Donegan) Majella, Kathleen (Donegan) Joseph, Martina, Maria (McGuirk) and Gerry. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Eileen, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home (R51 H702) on Tuesday from 12noon with rosary recital at 8:00pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10:00am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's church Monasterevin for 11:00am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery

The death has occurred of Baby Rían Gallagher

Lucan, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare



GALLAGHER, Baby Rían, December 13th 2019, peacefully, at Holles Street Hospital, in his parents arms. Baby Rían, our little angel, will be sadly missed by his loving, heartbroken mam and dad Arlene and Dan, grandparents Denise, John, Brendan and Carol, aunties, uncles, cousins, all relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday morning (December 19th) in St. Mary’s Church, Lucan followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Noel Headon

Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Headon, Noel, Barrack Street, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare and late of Sillagh. December 16th 2019. Peacefully in the kind care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Loving husband of Brigid. Will be dearly missed by his family, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Noel Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home. Burgage More, Blessington W91YN79 on Wednesday from 4.0’c to 7.0’c. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace arriving for 11.0’c Requiem Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sean HEAPHY

Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford, Kerry / Kildare / Meath



The death has occurred of Sean Heaphy of Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford. Co. Kerry. Sean passed unexpectedly, but peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Kerry University Hospital on Monday, December 16th 2019. A dearly loved and sadly missed brother of Gerry, Michael, Kathleen and Bridie (both in Canada). Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Betty, brother-in-law Eamon, nephews, nieces, family relatives, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford, on this Thursday evening (Dec. 20th) from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass for Sean will take place on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Francis Hickey

The Bungalow, Woodlands, Castledermot, Kildare



Francis Hickey, The Bungalow, Woodlands, Castledermot, Co. Kildare. (Eircode R14 K273). Died December 16th 2019. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Trevor and Wesley, daughters-in-law Ciara and Kim, grandson Liam, brother Fergus, sisters Collette, Catherine and Lucille, predeceased by his sister Marie, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday 18th from 3 o'clock until the conclusion of prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal from there on Thursday morning to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Coltstown Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Bethany House, Carlow. Donation Box in Church.

The death has occurred of Denis (Paddy) Meehan

Hillview Heights, Clane, Kildare / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



Meehan, Denis (Paddy), Hillview Heights, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim, beloved son of the late Eugene and Nancy and brother of the late Anne. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, his sons Patrick and Kieran, their partners Aimee and Danika and his deeply adored grandchild Hannah, brothers and sisters, Eugene, Mary, Jimmy and Brigid, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home on Wednesday from 3pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Jason Carroll

Limeville, Kildare Road, Rathangan, Kildare



Son of the late Michael and father of the late Michael. Sadly missed by his loving mother Cecelia, children Claire, Cleo and Chelsea, fiancée Lisa, sister Michelle, brothers Vivian and Patrick, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his family home from 6 pm on Tuesday (Dec 17th) with Rosary at 8:30 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning ( Dec 18th) at 10:15 am to arrive at the Church of the Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.