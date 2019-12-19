Arup to start work on change to M4 in Kildare

The company, Arup, has been hired to progress the upgrading of the M4 between Leixlip and Maynooth, which will see the motorway being widened from two to three lanes.

Labour's Emmet Stagg welcomed the announcement by both Kildare County Council and South Dublin County Council.

The project is included in the National Development Plan 2018-2027 and is listed as a major road development to be prioritised. It is around 10km in length, with 1.5km in South Dublin and the remainder in Kildare.

Mr. Stagg the M4 at present suffers from serious congestion and the project would improve journey time reliability and improve connectivity. “It will also look at capacity constraints at junctions and in particular the need for a new interchange at Maynooth to the west of the town. “The delivery of the M4 upgrade is critical and I look forward to Arup undertaking their work next year with a view to presenting options for improvements for public consultation,” he concluded.